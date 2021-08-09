Vijay Deverakonda has ‘absolutely no memories of this picture’; Seen the PIC yet?

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the busiest working actors in Indian cinema currently. The Telugu star enthralled the audience around the country with the release of his 2017 cult ‘Arjun Reddy’ and delivered a splendid performance for which he received rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Vijay will be seen in his first Pan-India venture, a Hindi-Telugu bilingual titled ‘Liger’. Makers had already the first look of Vijay in the action-oriented venture. The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh. Ananya Panday will also be making her foray into the Telugu cinema with ‘Liger’ which is bankrolled by Dharma Productions.

Vijay on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a lovely monochromatic picture of himself. The star can be seen wearing a black leather jacket with slick back hair and an intense look on his face. Vijay wrote in the caption, “I have absolutely no memories of this picture.. The when, the where, the why!” He further wrote, “Strange that we have such blank spots in our memory”. Thousands of his fans and followers commented and wrote wonderful things about their favorite star by complimenting the picture. Vijay is sporting a stubble in the picture and wearing a t-shirt along with the jacket to complete the look.

Take a look at the post:

Vijay Deverakonda garnered prolific success with his blockbuster Telugu film ‘Geetha Govindam’ also co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Both of them later participated in an intensely dramatic love story ‘Dear Comrade’ and garnered rave reviews for their performances. Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in ‘Liger’.

