Vijay Deverakonda has become arrogant remark: 5 viral moments of Arjun Reddy star in 2022

Vijay Deverakonda has maintained a 'bad boy with a good heart' charm over the years, and his fans love him for it. The year 2022 has been a rollercoaster ride for the actor, full of ups and down. With some not-so-encouraging moments like Liger's box office report, to more positive things like celebrating Kushi co-star Samantha's birthday in Kashmir, VD fans got a lot to talk about this year. On this note, we bring to you some of Vijay Deverakonda's top viral moments this year. Liger box office failure

Vijay Deverakonda made his pan-India debut with Puri Jagannadh's sports drama, Liger alongside Ananya Pandey. Despite the massive buzz around the venture and rigorous promotions, the movie did not perform too well at the box office. As soon as the movie's fate at the ticket counters was sealed, an old tweet by Vijay Deverakonda went viral. In the Tweet, he claimed that the movie will do more than Rs. 200 crores in theaters alone. He said, "Too little. I’ll do more in the theaters." Meanwhile, during an exclusive interaction with India Today, he revealed that he is someone who believes in being extraordinary. He was quoted saying, "When someone speaks about my performance, I am not happy with 'good'. It is like an insult to me. For me, it has to be extraordinary!"

When he was called 'arrogant' Vijay Deverakonda pinned a lot of hope on Liger and left no stone unturned to promote the movie. During one of the promotional events, the Arjun Reddy Star was asked about the ongoing 'Boycott' trend in the industry. Reacting to this, he replied, "kaun rokenge dekh lenge", which translats to, "who will stop, we will see" Film executive Manoj Desai criticized the star for the unthoughtful remark and called him "arrogant." In order to clear the air, Liger star Vijay Deverakonda flew to Hyderabad to meet Manoj Desai. Humbled by VD's gesture, the film executive got emotional and shared a video stating, “He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best. When I met Vijay I realised he thinks about the entire team of his films” says veteran theatre owner Manoj Desai. He further added, “I’ve only said sorry to 2 actors - Amitabh Bachchan & now Vijay Deverakonda."

Birthday surprise for Samantha As you might already know, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen sharing screen space with Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Shiva Nirvana's forthcoming romantic entertainer, Kushi. Vijay Deverakonda made headlines when he surprised the diva on her birthday during the Kashmir schedule of the movie. He prepared an emotional scene with the team. While reacting to Samantha's dialogue in the scene, VD addressed the actress by her real name, instead of the character's name. Samantha only realised that she was being pranked when he wished her a happy birthday. Later, the birthday star was also seen cutting a cake with the crew members. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, "Happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 (red heart emoji) Wishing you full happiness (blushing emoji) Let’s make a love story now :) Love and hugs, Vijay."

VD celebrates his bodyguard's birthday Just recently, VD celebrated his bodyguard's birthday in his vanity van. He made him cut a cake as he wished him a happy birthday. Netizens praised the 'Rowdy' actor for the adorable gesture. In the pictures that surfaced on social media, Vijay Deverakonda and his mother stood as the bodyguard cut the cake. The star flaunted a big smile during the celebration.

Bride and groom For a long time now, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are reported to be dating one another. However, the duo has always maintained their "just friends" status. While the fans are cheering for the co-stars to come together, a fan page of Vijay Deverakonda dropped a picture of the duo Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna as bride and groom. The fan-edited photo shows VD looking dapper in an all-white sherwani, while Rashmika Mandanna oozes charm in a light golden lehenga. This photograph managed to put the internet on fire.

Riding the local During the Mumbai leg of Liger promotions, Vijay Deverakonda, and the leading lady Ananya Panday enjoyed a ride on the local train on their way to an event. While VD opted for a black T-shirt and blue denim, Ananya Panday raised the style quotient with a yellow corset crop top along with blue denim. During their memorable ride, he was seen relaxing on Ananya Panday's lap, making for an adorable sight.