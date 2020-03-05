Vijay Deverakonda has a narrow escape from getting injured as he slips while walking towards a jetty; VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda has a narrow escape from falling down and getting injured while walking towards a jetty in the city. Check out the video.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is currently all over the news for all the right reasons. After having made a good career graph down in South, the actor is now gearing up for his pan Indian venture titled Fighter in which he has been paired up opposite Ananya Panday. Both Vijay and Ananya have been frequently snapped by the paparazzi for the past few days in and around the city thereby grabbing attention from the fans and other onlookers.

The two of them have been spotted again a few hours back while setting off for a jetty ride. Now, a video has gone viral on social media in which Vijay is seen walking towards the jetty but suddenly slips and is about to fall. However, the Dear Comrade actor has a narrow escape from getting injured as he is saved by his bodyguards and a few other people who were walking along with him. This has called for varied reactions on the part of his fans and well-wishers.

Check out the video below:

Talking about Fighter, the movie has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. Ananya Panday has been reportedly learning the Telugu language for the same. Apart from that, Vijay has kick-started this year with World Famous Lover co-starring Raashi Khanna, Catherina Tresa, Aishwarya Rajesh and Izabelle Leite in the lead roles. The romantic drama has been directed by Kranthi Madhav and is co-produced by K.S. Rama Rao. Although the movie has received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, Vijay has been applauded for his stellar performance.

