Vijay Deverakonda helps 1,700 families to combat the lockdown for COVID 19 with his Middle Class Foundation

With the help of many volunteers and his Middle Class Foundation, Vijay Deverakonda has helped about 1700 families combat the lockdown for COVID 19.

Vijay Deverakonda is among the active celebrities who are helping people file combat the COVID 19 crisis. With his Middle Class Foundation, the actor has helped about 1700 families combat the lockdown situation with the help of volunteers who have donated about Rs 1.7 crore. With the fund, he bought groceries to the families and helped them with their essentials. He has also helped many youth land in jobs with his First Job programme. Though the government has planned to lift the lockdown in a phrased manner, Vijay Deverakonda will reportedly keep his foundation active by helping families in need.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay was last seen in World Famous Lover. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover also stars Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film. Meanwhile, Vijay’s action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh was wrapped up recently. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and it will have Vijay as a fighter. Hearsay has that he underwent training for martial arts. It is being reported that Vijay will be seen in six-pack abs.

The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained. He occupied the headlines recently after a web portal apparently published a fake piece of news about the actor. Irked by the news, Vijay took to his social media space and expressed his disappointment and anger towards fake news articles on actors and celebrities. He also stated that he has been in talks with his lawyers to take the matter legally. This was supported by some big names of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu to name a few.

