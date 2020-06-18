Vijay Deverakonda & his brother Anand make for a perfect sibling duo as they twin in white outfits; See PHOTO

Vijay Deverakonda twinning in white with his brother Anand is the best thing you will see on internet as of now. Check out the throwback picture.

Vijay Deverakonda is currently considered one of the most popular and bankable actors in the South film industry. The actor has given stellar performances in movies like Arjun Reddy, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, World Famous Lover, and more. The handsome hunk has some interesting projects lined up that will roll out as soon as the COVID-19 lockdown much to the excitement of his fans. Apart from that, Vijay is currently spending quality time with his family members amidst the current situation.

While speaking of this, we have come across a throwback picture of the Arjun Reddy star in which he can be seen posing with his uncle and brother Anand Deverakonda. The best part here is that the three of them are seen twinning in white outfits. As we can see in the picture, the trio is wearing white kurtas teamed up with matching pyjamas. Vijay can be seen flashing his beaming smile like the other two while posing for the camera.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be featuring in a pan Indian movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. He has been paired up opposite Bollywood diva Ananya Panday in the project that has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur. The two actors were spotted shooting at various locations in Mumbai days before the lockdown was being announced in India. The movie’s official title is yet to be revealed by the makers publicly.

