Vijay Deverakonda with his brother and mom spends evening with their furry friends at home; See Pic

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has a great stress buster and supporter in these exhausting time, and his latest picture is a proof.

As we all know Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda recently welcomed a new member to the family. The heartthrob introduced his adorable pet dog, Storm Deverakonda and we just can't get enough of actor's new furry friend. Amid lockdown, celebs are also staying indoors away from their film's shoots and indulging in fun activities. Vijay Deverakonda has clearly found his way to spend beautiful evenings at home with his furry friend. He has a great stress buster and supporter in these exhausting time, and his latest picture is a proof.

The Arjun Reddy star can be seen spending evening with his mom, brother Anand and their furry friends in this latest picture shared by actor's stylist Harmann Kaur. One can see in his latest pic, the actor is all smiles as he poses with his best people. Earlier, VD had shared a shirtless snap of him with his new pet Storm and captioned it, "My cute beast," along with a heart emoticon. Check out his latest delightful photo as we get a glimpse of the actor making most of the self-quarantine period with his mains.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Prabhas & Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam: Director Radha Krishnan REVEALS details about shooting schedule

On the work front, VD will soon resume shooting for his much-talked-about film, Fighter. Directed and backed by Puri Jagannadh and co-produced by Charmme Kaur, the film stars Ananya Panday in the female lead role. Vijay is all set to make his Hindi debut with this Pan-India project. On the other hand, the young Ananya Panday makes her Tollywood debut with Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×