Vijay Deverakonda is a hot mess in this latest ultra cool photo as he relaxes at home
Vijay Deverakonda can be seen flaunting his messy hair in the latest photo and we are all hearts for it.
Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is making sure that we don't let midweek blues make us dull. The actor took to Twitter and shared a super hot photo of himself relaxing on the couch while sun rays shined bright on him.
Mess pic.twitter.com/xtMGgq7PE9
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 21, 2021
Credits :Twitter
You may like these
Vijay Deverakonda does neutral dressing right and sports his signature beanie in a happy yellow shade
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue