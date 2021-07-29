Vijay Deverakonda, Hrithik Roshan, Samantha Akkineni, Kiara Advani's cryptic posts invite hilarious meme fest

Vijay Deverakonda, , Samantha Akkineni and Kiara Advani are hinting at collaborating with each other for a project. It all starts with Hrithik Roshan's cryptic post who tagged Kiara Advani and wrote, "Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough?" Kiara further added her photo alongside Hrithik Roshan and tagged Vijay Deverakonda asking, "Not enough, but now it’s better What do you think @TheDeverakonda?."

The chain of cryptic posts and tagging each other continued as VD added his photo alongside Hrithik and Kiara Advani and captioned, "Beautiful :) but not enough, it just needs some Rowdiness. There, set! Do you approve @Samanthaprabhu2?."

No, it did not stop here as Samantha Akkineni mentioned Dulquer Salmaan in her post asking, "Hahaha. No. Not enough. But I know how to make it better! @dulQuer do you think this will do?."

Hahaha. No. Not enough. But I know how to make it better! @dulQuer do you think this will do? https://t.co/6W8yUVarrc pic.twitter.com/CPI9bOUFRn — S (@Samanthaprabhu2) July 29, 2021

Well, netizens are having a gala time and have these posts have clearly invited a meme fest on Twitter. The Internet is a crazy place as we all know, and the memes are actually hilarious.

Keep scrolling further to check it out:

Well, seems like these stunning and talented actors have teamed up for a brand and their cryptic posts are a part of promotional strategy. Well, only time will tell what they are up to!

Meanwhile, what do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata BIG update: Witness Mahesh Babu in a never before seen avatar on July 31