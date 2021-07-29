Vijay Deverakonda, Hrithik Roshan, Samantha Akkineni, Kiara Advani's cryptic posts invite hilarious meme fest
Vijay Deverakonda, Hrithik Roshan, Samantha Akkineni and Kiara Advani are hinting at collaborating with each other for a project. It all starts with Hrithik Roshan's cryptic post who tagged Kiara Advani and wrote, "Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough?" Kiara further added her photo alongside Hrithik Roshan and tagged Vijay Deverakonda asking, "Not enough, but now it’s better What do you think @TheDeverakonda?."
The chain of cryptic posts and tagging each other continued as VD added his photo alongside Hrithik and Kiara Advani and captioned, "Beautiful :) but not enough, it just needs some Rowdiness. There, set! Do you approve @Samanthaprabhu2?."
Hey @advani_kiara do you think this is good enough? pic.twitter.com/lBo6uZdqKA
Not enough, but now it’s better What do you think @TheDeverakonda ? https://t.co/aFMc1fL8CQ pic.twitter.com/chDdi4LRHs
Beautiful :) but not enough, it just needs some Rowdiness. There, set!
Do you approve @Samanthaprabhu2? https://t.co/GcEQjtmhpx pic.twitter.com/DS0tQ8OUl5
No, it did not stop here as Samantha Akkineni mentioned Dulquer Salmaan in her post asking, "Hahaha. No. Not enough. But I know how to make it better! @dulQuer do you think this will do?."
Hahaha. No. Not enough. But I know how to make it better! @dulQuer do you think this will do? https://t.co/6W8yUVarrc pic.twitter.com/CPI9bOUFRn
Well, netizens are having a gala time and have these posts have clearly invited a meme fest on Twitter. The Internet is a crazy place as we all know, and the memes are actually hilarious.
Nothing in front of my pic , Samantha https://t.co/4DQTBuGAeY
rowdy anna ante fish venkatannane pic.twitter.com/7hQMHahPYy
Tiktiklotion pic.twitter.com/vodtmvS7vt
saripoyindi. inka ntha mandi ravali total aag photo la pic.twitter.com/LPIWdGxuDj
Not enough, but now it’s better What do you think Hutiya @BeingSalmanKhan ? pic.twitter.com/IcbfFgfhVb
@dulQuer jaldi post kar bhai. Aagey ka trail dekhna hai abh. Who all are entering this and which brand has so much money.
Lekin ab to jagah ni h photo me kaha laoge?
Well, seems like these stunning and talented actors have teamed up for a brand and their cryptic posts are a part of promotional strategy. Well, only time will tell what they are up to!
Meanwhile, what do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.
