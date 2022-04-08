Vijay Deverakonda hugs his dad with brother Anand on his 60th birthday; Writes an emotional post

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda marked his father’s 60th birthday with a special post. The actor shared a cute still of him and brother Anand Deverakonda hugging their dad and captioned it, “My main man...Happy 60th birthday Daddy…And Enough.. I don’t want to celebrate any more birthdays of yours, lets stop time here..”

However, the Arjun Reddy actor does not share many updates from his personal life on social media, but whenever he does, it melts hearts all across the nation.

Check out the post below:

Speaking about Vijay Deverakonda’s professional update, the star will next appear on the big screens in Puri Jagannadh’s highly talked about flick, Liger. This upcoming sports drama will feature Ananya Panday as the leading lady with Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali Basha, and Makarand Deshpande in other key roles. Also, noted boxer Mike Tyson will appear in an extended cameo in Liger.

This Pan-India action entertainer will be out in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on 25 August. Mani Sharma has provided the background score and songs for the film, whose cinematography has been performed by Vishnu Sharma.

Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda has further joined hands with Liger director Puri Jagannadh and producer Charmme Kaur for another big-budget venture, Jana Gana Mana. The project was unveiled with a grand announcement recently.

Vijay Deverakonda made a stunning entry in the chopper as an army officer to create buzz about his next. After playing a kickboxer in Liger, the actor will be seen as a soldier in Jana Gana Mana.

