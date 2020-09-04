Vijay Deverakonda: I have decided to do a film that reviewers have nothing to do with it

During a recent interview, Vijay Deverakonda stated that he wants to do cinema only for the audience and which has nothing to do with reviewers.

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most promising actors from the Telugu film industry is known for his straightforward, no-nonsense approach off-screen. VD doesn't mince his words and speaks his mind, heart out even during the interviews. With his roles in films like Arjun Reddy, Pelli Choopulu and Geetha Govindam, Vijay Deverakonda has time and again proved that he has become a star in his own right. During a recent interview, the Dear Comrade star stated that he wants to do cinema only for the audience and which has nothing to do with reviewers.

"I have decided to do a film that reviewers have nothing to do with it. It is like I'm removing these middlemen from the equation...It is between me and my audience...I'm going to do cinema and such kind of cinema that you can blindly believe that Vijay Deverakonda will deliver, irrespective of what they give you one star or five but I will guarantee the quality," Vijay Deverakonda said during an interview with Film Companion. Looks like the heartthrob has something special and out of the box for the audience in stores. Let's wait for more deets on the same!

“ I'm Going to do Cinema & I'm Going To do Such Kind of Cinema That You Can Blindly Believe That Vijay Deverakonda Will Deliver ” - VD His Confidence

Slippershots Loading , Get Ready @TheDeverakonda #VD10 pic.twitter.com/xkIe0vIEhQ — A R Y A (@Cult_Arya) September 2, 2020

Known for his rebellious roles in the films, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh’s upcoming Pan-India film, which has Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the female lead role. The first schedule of the film was wrapped before lockdown in Mumbai and the makers are looking forward to resume the shoot soon.

Credits :Film Companion

