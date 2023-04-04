Vijay Deverakonda is a treat to eyes in latest pic from Kushi sets; Clicked at airport after wrap up in Kochi

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in an upcoming Telugu film titled Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor has now shared a few pics of himself from the sets as he filmed major scenes in Kochi. He posted a video and pic as he enjoyed the boat ride in the backwaters of Alleppey.

Vijay Deverakonda looks super cool and handsome as always in a yellow shirt as he posed while sitting in a boat. He also added black sunnies to beat the heat. The actor captioned the pics, "Ride to work - In Kerala." Nobody looked so cool heading to work, what a sight. The Liger actor never misses to make women go weak in their knees.



Vijay Deverakonda clicked at airport after shoot wrap up in Kochi

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was clicked at Hyderabad airport, a while ago. The actor returned to the city after wrapping up Kushi shoot in Kochi with Samantha and the team. He opted for a super comfy and basic airport look in a white t-shirt and cream pants. The actor covered his face with a mask and walked out of the airport and quickly got into his car as cameras clicked him.

About Kushi

Kushi is one of the most anticipated and awaited films in Telugu. The title poster and song, which were released last year, gained a huge response from the audiences. Fans loved Samantha and Vijay's chemistry as they are teaming up for the second time after Mahanati. Touted to be a romantic drama, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha’s film revolves around an unconventional love story.

Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are part of the film in significant roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab is on board as the music composer and Prawin Pudi is looking after the editing. Kushi will be released in theatres on September 1.