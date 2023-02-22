Vijay Deverakonda is all smiles as he gets spotted at a volleyball match; See PICS
Vijay Deverakonda, the popular star was recently spotted at a volleyball match along with his close friends. The Kushi star looked handsome in a white sweatshirt in the PICS.
Vijay Deverakonda, the popular young actor of the Telugu film industry is a complete sports lover. When he is not shooting, the talented actor is often spotted attending sports matches, especially those conducted mostly in Hyderabad. Especially, Vijay Deverakonda never skips the volleyball matches conducted in the city and is often spotted at the stadiums with his close friends. On February 21, Tuesday, the celebrated star was spotted at a popular stadium, as he enjoyed a volleyball match.
Vijay Deverakonda is all smiles at the volleyball match
The Liger actor attended the volleyball match with his close friends from the film industry including renowned stylist Shravya Varma and others at the stadium. Vijay Deverakonda, who was all smiles as his favourite team won the match, looked handsome in a white oversized sweatshirt. He completed his look with a pair of trousers and a statement silver necklace. In pictures, the talented actor is seen thoroughly enjoying the match, along with the other audience in the stadium.
Check out the pictures below:
Vijay Deverakonda's work front
The talented actor's last outing Liger, which is helmed by Puri Jagannadh, ended up as a massive critical and commercial failure. The actor, who suffered a major shoulder injury while preparing for Liger, had recently recovered and started training for his next outing. Vijay will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Kushi, which marks his first onscreen collaboration with the renowned actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
As reported earlier, Vijay Deverakonda is also in talks to team up with Jersey director Gautham Tinnanuri, for an upcoming project. He is also teaming up with director Parasuram, for his 13th outing in the Telugu film industry. If the reports are to be believed, the celebrated star is playing a cop for the first time in his career in the film. The rest of the star cast and crew of the film are expected to be announced very soon. The actor is also planning to reunite with Puri Jagannadh for Jana Gana Mana, the upcoming action thriller.
