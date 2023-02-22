Vijay Deverakonda is all smiles as he gets spotted at a volleyball match; See PICS

Vijay Deverakonda, the popular young actor of the Telugu film industry is a complete sports lover. When he is not shooting, the talented actor is often spotted attending sports matches, especially those conducted mostly in Hyderabad. Especially, Vijay Deverakonda never skips the volleyball matches conducted in the city and is often spotted at the stadiums with his close friends. On February 21, Tuesday, the celebrated star was spotted at a popular stadium, as he enjoyed a volleyball match. Vijay Deverakonda is all smiles at the volleyball match

The Liger actor attended the volleyball match with his close friends from the film industry including renowned stylist Shravya Varma and others at the stadium. Vijay Deverakonda, who was all smiles as his favourite team won the match, looked handsome in a white oversized sweatshirt. He completed his look with a pair of trousers and a statement silver necklace. In pictures, the talented actor is seen thoroughly enjoying the match, along with the other audience in the stadium. Check out the pictures below: