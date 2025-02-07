Vijay Deverakonda jets off to Prayagraj to take a holy dip at Mahakumbh with mother Madhavi: WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda was recently spotted by paparazzi at the Hyderabad airport along with his mother, Madhavi. The two are en route to Prayagraj to partake in the Mahakumbh festivities and take a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. Now a video of their departure is going viral on social media.

In the clip, the actor exuded charm in a simple white oversized shirt paired with baggy pants. He completed his look with a beige beanie. Meanwhile, his mother wore a pink oversized kurta with matching pants and a scarf.

Before Vijay Deverakonda, KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty took a holy dip in the water with her family. The Kannada star shared that she felt like being called for the same. The actress mentioned that she had no prior plans and was initially occupied with work. However, a series of events led her to book the flights and pack the backpack, eventually finding herself amidst millions, searching for routes.

She also expressed joy over her father's willingness to join her spontaneous plans. According to her, this experience was truly once in many lifetimes, leaving no room for questions. Srinidhi described it as an unforgettable journey, creating a memory that would stay with her forever.

"My dad happily hopping on to all my last min plans, but this was truly once in many lifetimes, so no questions asked," Srinidhi wrote.

The Mahakumbh Mela is a major Hindu festival held every 12 years at four locations: Haridwar, Prayagraj, Nashik, and Ujjain. Millions of devotees gather to bathe in sacred rivers for spiritual purification.

The 2025 Mahakumbh Mela is a special one as it has come after 144 years. It is taking place from January 13 to February 26. Pilgrims will perform rituals and take holy dips at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers meet. The festival is expected to draw nearly 400 million visitors, making it one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.