Vijay Deverakonda keeps it classic in ivory shawl jacket & black trousers; Makes a statement in Tiger brooch

When it comes to fashion, soon-to-be Pan India star Vijay Deverakonda makes a statement in anything and everything he wears. With his sartorial choices, both on and off-screen, the Arjun Reddy star has managed to turn enough heads. Be it wearing a lungi with beanie or walking in Rs 199 chappal at the trailer launch of his own film, Vijay Deverakonda does it with great confidence and swag.

He clearly has a larger-than-life approach to styling his looks but it all depends on his mood and event. For Koffee With Karan 7, Vijay Deverakonda kept it classic in a custom-made three-piece suit by Zafir and Shadab. One can see, the Liger star wore a constructed ivory shawl lapel jacket which he teamed with high-waisted black trousers.

Completed the look with patent leather shoes, the Tollywood heartthrob accessorised it with a Liger brooch. Styled by Harmann Kaur, Vijay Deverakonda had us on the edge of our seats again and is a refreshing treat to the eyes.

Check out his look below:

VD believes in breaking all the fashion norms. He recently wore the most eye-catching looks that took social media by storm. For Liger's trailer launch, he decided to keep a very underdog look and be in the character from his upcoming film, helmed by Puri Jagannadh. He wore basic rubber chappals and wasn't hesitant about it all.

To promote Liger's Waat Laga Denge song, Vijay Deverakonda enjoyed a ride on a local train in Mumbai with co-star Ananya Panday but again in a simple look.

Clearly, his mood defines his sense of style!

