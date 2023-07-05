Vijay Deverakonda launches Broadcast Channel on Instagram; Drops video from Kushi sets

Vijay Deverakonda has launched a Broadcast Channel on Instagram called The Deverakonda Broadcast. He has done this to get closer to his fans and followers. The actor will share exclusive content about all his upcoming movies through this channel. The channel will provide a better look at the life of the actor and the making of his films.

Vijay Deverakonda launches a Broadcast Channel

Vijay Deverakonda expressed his happiness at launching a Broadcast Channel. The actor is planning to put all the behind-the-scenes updates from his films through this channel. While talking about his Broadcast Channel, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I’m super excited to launch my Broadcast Channel on Instagram today. It’s a way for me to be one step closer to my fans, and share more pictures, voice notes, and more behind-the-scenes content from my movies. I hope to see you all there!"

Fans of the actor will be able to access Vijay’s broadcast channel link through his story sticker or the link pinned to his profile. This is indeed good news for the Geetha Govindam actor’s fans. The channel already has a lot of members. Also, Vijay shared a video with Samantha Ruth Prabhu from the Kushi shoot.

