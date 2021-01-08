Vijay Deverakonda lights up the internet by sharing a photo with Storm as they both take a quick power nap

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram space and shared a photo with his pet dog Storm and it is the most 'pawsome' thing one would see on the internet today.

It has been a while since the sensational Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda introduced to us, the new addition in his family. Named Storm Deverakonda, the Siberian husky has already stolen our hearts with adorable photos and videos. A while back, the Rowdy star had shared a video with Storm, where he was seen getting all excited to hear Vijay Deverakonda’s voice. Now, Vijay has shared a photo with Storm, where they both can be seen taking a quick nap.

Sharing it, Vijay wrote, “Should we take a quick power nap?” Days after Storm’s arrival, Vijay Deverakonda created a separate Instagram profile for him and the handle is slowly gaining more followers. Apparently, Storm is the first pet of Vijay Devarakonda. Talking in an interview about his pet, Vijay Deverakonda had earlier said that after spending time with director Puri Jagannadh's pet, he decided to become a pet parent. When he started searching for pets to adopt, Vijay’s stylist showed him pictures of Storm.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in World Famous Lover directed by Kranthi Madhav. The film had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. He will be next seen in the action movie Fighter. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. Fighter stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. It is one of the most anticipated movies of Tollywood.

