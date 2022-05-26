Vijay Deverakonda looks captivating in black with 'lots on his mind' in UNSEEN PICS from Karan Johar's bash

Vijay Deverakonda has a lot on his plate at the moment. Post wrapping up the first schedule for his upcoming romantic drama, Kushi, the Liger actor made a stop in Mumbai to attend the 50th birthday celebration of Karan Johar. He exuded charm at the bash in a black pantsuit.

The Arjun Reddy star shared a few glimpses from the star-studded night and captioned the post, "Lots on my mind". Various stars from the South including Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others, also graced the event. Karan Johar's birthday party last night was an A-list affair, which was extensively covered by the paparazzi.

Check out the pictures below:

In the meantime, Vijay Deverakonda is making his way into Bollywood with the Pan India flick, Liger. Helmed by Puri Jagganadh, the film will have Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Liger will talk about a boxer with a stammering issue, which will be played by the Dear Dear Comrade star alongside Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in supporting roles.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions in association with Puri Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, and Apoorva Mehta, Liger will hit the screens on August 25 this year. He is also doing another action drama with the maker, Jana Gana Mana. The actor will be seen as an army officer in his next.

Vijay Deverakonda will also star with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Kushi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the flick will also see Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya in important roles. Kushi is scheduled to be released on 23 December this year and will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. All these films are already creating a lot of buzz among movie buffs.

