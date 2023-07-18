Vijay Deverakonda looks charming in blue ethnic set; gives emotional speech at Anand’s Baby success meet

Baby, the newly released Telugu movie starring Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya, and Viraj Ashwin, has been soaring high at the box office. Ever since its opening day, the film has managed to attain good box office numbers. But even with such great numbers, the film has generated controversy regarding the portrayal of its lead characters. The response that the film got can be compared to previous Telugu films like Arjun Reddy and RX 100. Both films started a raging debate, just like Baby.

Even with the mixed responses, Baby has turned out to be a commercial hit. The film’s team recently celebrated the film’s dream run at the box office by calling for a success meet. Vijay Deverakonda was the special guest at the function. Indeed, Baby's success was special for the actor, even though he had not acted in it himself.

As the film’s lead actor is his brother, Anand Deverakonda, Vijay seemed overwhelmed with the response that Baby has been receiving. Vijay had supported the film even before its release and continued to show his unwavering support throughout the film's promotion.

Vijay Deverakonda defines charm in a dark blue ethnic Kurta set

Vijay Deverakonda delivers a passionate speech at the Baby Success Meet

The actor wore a dark blue Kurta set and looked regal in the traditional attire. He also proceeded to make a speech during the function, which has been going viral across social media platforms. Vijay addressed the three leading actors in Baby in his speech and said that they should take in both success and failure in their lives as nothing is temporary.

Further elaborating, Vijay said that success should be celebrated and lessons should be learned, as both are important. The actor also reflected on his career in a rather passionate speech. Vijay expressed all of this with a very laid-back and calm demeanor.

On the professional front, Vijay is anticipating the release of Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

