Vijay Deverakonda looks cool in neutral-toned casuals as he gets spotted at a café; Watch VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. The talented actor garnered a massive fan following across the globe with his stellar performances and exceptional film choices. Vijay made his Bollywood debut in 2022 with the pan-Indian sports drama Liger . However, the film did not fare well at the box office, and the young star has been keeping a low profile post the Liger debacle. However, Vijay Deverakonda has been garnering attention lately with his public appearances.

The Arjun Reddy actor, who has been staying away from the limelight for the past few months, was recently spotted at a cafe. In the video that has been surfacing online, Vijay Deverakonda is seen making a quick exit from the cafe with an acquaintance, as the paparazzi photographers spotted him. The young actor greeted the paps and exchanged pleasantries, as he looked super cool in his signature thick beard look, and neutral-toned casual outfits. Vijay Deverakonda opted for an off-white t-shirt, matching pants, and a shawl for his outing. He completed his look with a beige jacket, brown hat, and a statement silver necklace.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's latest video below: