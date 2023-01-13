Vijay Deverakonda looks cool in neutral-toned casuals as he gets spotted at a café; Watch VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda, the celebrated actor was recently spotted at a café, where he looked cool in neutral-toned casuals. Check out the video of the Liger actor...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Updated on Jan 13, 2023   |  04:24 AM IST  |  1.6K
Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the upcoming romantic comedy Kushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought-after stars in the Telugu film industry. The talented actor garnered a massive fan following across the globe with his stellar performances and exceptional film choices. Vijay made his Bollywood debut in 2022 with the pan-Indian sports drama Liger. However, the film did not fare well at the box office, and the young star has been keeping a low profile post the Liger debacle. However, Vijay Deverakonda has been garnering attention lately with his public appearances.

Vijay Deverakonda gets spotted at a cafe

The Arjun Reddy actor, who has been staying away from the limelight for the past few months, was recently spotted at a cafe. In the video that has been surfacing online, Vijay Deverakonda is seen making a quick exit from the cafe with an acquaintance, as the paparazzi photographers spotted him. The young actor greeted the paps and exchanged pleasantries, as he looked super cool in his signature thick beard look, and neutral-toned casual outfits. Vijay Deverakonda opted for an off-white t-shirt, matching pants, and a shawl for his outing. He completed his look with a beige jacket, brown hat, and a statement silver necklace. 

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's latest video below:

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon
Journalist

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her firs...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!