Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper as he steps out of the gym in style in a cream jacket

Just today, the actor was once again seen sweating it out in the gym as part of his latest fitness goals. The actor kept his workout look cool yet chic. He was seen wearing a cream jacket paired with black shorts. As he stepped out of the gym post his workout, the actor was busy with his phone. Hmmm, we wonder was he talking to his hush-hush girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna

In the last few days, the Liger star was seen chilling with his close ones as the shot for Liger was at a temporary stop due to the ongoing pandemic. Recently, he shared a clip enjoying a luxurious flight with his furry friend Storm. This was the first experience in a flight for Storm.

In the meantime, our Telugu star is busy with Puri Jagannadh’s next. Billed to be a sports drama, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect in his next. Jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, the film also stars Ananya Pandey as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The final release date for the project is not out yet but it is expected to be announced soon.