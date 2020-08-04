  • facebook
Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper in a throwback PHOTO and the fans are loving it

The southern actor who featured in the film World Famous Lover is seen in a happy mood with his headphones on. Vijay Deverakonda is seen donning a blue shirt and the fans are loving this throwback picture.
Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper in a throwback PHOTO and the fans are loving it
The southern star Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the south film industry. The actor who featured in the southern drama World Famous Lover is seen in a happy mood with his headphones on. The south actor Vijay Deverakonda who shot to fame with is blockbuster film Arjun Reddy looks very dapper and handsome in this throwback photo. Vijay Deverakonda is seen donning a blue shirt and the fans are loving this throwback picture. On the work front, the southern actor will be seen in the upcoming film titled Fighter.

The upcoming film Fighter is helmed by ace south director Puri Jagannadh. The much-awaited film Fighter will also feature Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. Sometime back, photos from the sets of the Puri Jagannadh directorial had surfaced on social media. The photos feature the film's lead stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on a bike. The makers of the film Fighter were shooting in Mumbai before the COVID 19 lockdown was imposed. The makers of the Puri Jagannadh film had to suspend the film's shoot due to the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The fans and followers of the southern star Vijay Deverakonda are eagerly looking forward to the film Fighter.

Check out the photo

The film audiences and fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The south actor Vijay Deverakonda featured in the romance drama World Famous Lover alongside four leading ladies. The film was helmed by director Kranthi Madhav.

