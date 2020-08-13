Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper in this throwback PHOTO & his fans are simply in awe

The actor enjoys a tremendous fan following on his social media accounts. In the throwback photo, Vijay Deverakonda is seen in a happy mood.

The actor Vijay Deverakonda is among the most loved actors from the film industry. The actor enjoys tremendous fan following on his social media handles. In the throwback photo, Vijay Deverakonda is seen in a happy mood. The actor had featured in films like Arjun Reddy and Geetha Govindam. The actor's last film, World Famous Lover did not perform as per the expectations. The film was helmed by Kranthi Madhav. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh.

The fans and followers of the actor are very excited about the film. Some time ago, the pictures of the actor from the sets of the upcoming film went viral on social media. The Puri Jagannadh directorial will also feature Bollywood actress Ananya Panday. The fans are eagerly looking forward to see the chemistry between the two actors. The photos from the sets of Fighter featured Vijay and Ananya in a sleek look on a bike.

Check out the photo

The film has been making headlines ever since it was announced. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the filmmaker had to suspend the shooting work. The film audiences are waiting for an update on the film Fighter. The makers of the film have not yet revealed any details about the team resuming its filming. But, the fans are hopeful that the team will be resuming the shooting soon.

