Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper in this throwback photo from Kerala & fans are going gaga over it

The south actor is seen in a black coloured shirt with a waterfall in the background. The Geetha Govindam actor, Vijay Deverakonda is surely leaving his fans and followers impressed with his stylish looks.
Mumbai
The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper in the throwback photo from Kerala. This picture will surely give the fans some vacation goals. The south actor is seen in a black coloured shirt with a waterfall in the background. The Geetha Govindam actor, Vijay Deverakonda is surely leaving his fans and followers impressed with his stylish looks. The southern actor never fails to impress his fans with his style statements. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film will also feature, Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday in the lead.

The much-awaited drama, titled Fighter is helmed by iSmart Shankar's director Puri Jagannadh. The film happens to be one of the most awaited dramas of the south film industry. Some time back, pictures from the sets of Fighter were leaked on social media. The fans and followers of the Arjun Reddy star could not stop gushing over it. The southern actor Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in film called World Famous Lover, where he essayed the lead role.

Kerala Sugamaano? :) Photographer - Comrade @rashmika_mandanna

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) on

The actor was seen romancing four leading ladies in the film. World Famous Lover was helmed by Kranti Madhav and was among the most highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry, But, the film did not strike a chord with the fans and film audiences and hence failed to create any magic on the big screen. The fans are now waiting for Fighter to hit the big screen.  

Credits :instagram

