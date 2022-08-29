Vijay Deverakonda looks dashing in ethnic suit as he promotes Liger at the India Vs Pakistan cricket match;

Despite Liger being released in theaters and failing to impress the audiences, Vijay Deverakonda is in no mood to keep his spirit high. On Sunday, the actor reached Dubai to promote Liger at India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. The actor opted for a white ethnic suit as he turned presenter for the match. He also prompted his just-released film Liger and also talked about his expectations from the match.

The makers of Liger took to social media and shared a few pics of Vijay Deverakonda from India vs Pakistan match. The actor looks handsome as well in white kurta pajama paired up with a Nehru jacket as he chilled with Irfan Pathan and Wasim Akram on the field. Vijay was also seen opening up about his dream of batting against Wasim.

Coming back to Liger, the much-anticipated movie failed to impress the audience at large, though it received mixed reviews from the audience and critics, alike. In the film, Vijay Deverakonda plays a Kickboxer with a speech defect. Ananya Panday plays the female lead while Ramya Krishnan and Ronit Roy play prominent roles in Liger. Mike Tyson is playing a cameo role in Liger.

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda met the executive director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema, Manoj Desai, who had earlier called him "arrogant" for his comments during the promotions of Liger. Touched by VD's visit to him, the film executive got emotional and shared a video stating he only said sorry to 2 actors - Amitabh Bachchan & now Vijay Deverakonda."

