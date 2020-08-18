Vijay Deverakonda looks ecstatic in this throwback still from his film Dear Comrade; Take a look

The actor looks dapper and full of energy in the throwback still from Dear Comrade. This film also featured actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

The throwback photo of the actor Vijay Deverakonda will bring back fond memories of his film Dear Comrade. The actor looks ecstatic in the still from the film. Dear Comrade also featured actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The throwback picture sees the actor in a happy mood and full of energy. The fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda are surely delighted to see this still. On the work front, the Telugu actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter.

The upcoming film is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. This film happens to be an ambitious project of the director. The Puri Jagannadh directorial will also star Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead. Previously, photos from the sets of the film were leaked online. The fans of the Arjun Reddy actor were delighted to see the pictures from the sets of Fighter in Mumbai. The photos see Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday in a sleek avatar on a bike.

Check out the photo

The fans are eagerly waiting to get an update on the much-awaited drama. The fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda are looking forward to see the sizzling chemistry between the two leading stars of Fighter. The actor previously played the lead in the film titled World Famous Lover. The film was helmed by director Kranthi Madhav.

