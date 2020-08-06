  • facebook
Vijay Deverakonda looks intense in this throwback PHOTO as he works on a scene

The throwback photo sees the actor in an intense mood as he focuses on a scene. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film titled Fighter.
The throwback picture of the southern actor Vijay Deverakonda is surely winning hearts of the actor's fans and followers. The throwback photo sees the actor in an intense mood as he focuses on a scene. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film titled Fighter. This southern drama is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see the film Fighter on the big screen. The south flick, Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead will also feature Bollywood diva Ananya Panday in the lead.

Some time back, photos from the sets of the Puri Jagannadh directorial surfaced on social media. The photos from the sets of Fighter in Mumbai, sees the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday on a bike. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. Due to the COVID 19 crisis, the filmmaker had to suspend the filming work. There is no news as to when the team of Fighter will resume shooting.

But, the fans are hoping that the filmmaker will make an announcement about the film's shoot. The southern actor Vijay Deverakonda who featured in the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy are looking forward to watch the film Fighter on the big screen. 

