Vijay Deverakonda looks killer in a classic white kurta and jacket by Gaurav Gupta; Take a look

When looking at Vijay Deverakonda's dressing style, expected the unexpected! Yes, despite being quirky and bizarre-yet-memorable outfit choices, VD's style statements have always been the talk of the town. He never leaves us disappointed when it comes to flaunting his style by giving it a personal touch to it. With our jaw dropped, here's presenting another new look of VD. The Arjun Reddy star took to Instagram and shared a simple yet classic look in a white kurta set by designer Gaurav Gupta. He paired it with a patterned black jacket.

Keeping his long tresses messy and natural, VD completed the look with formal shoes. There is no doubt, Vijay Deverakonda has got the right fashion taste for every occasion. He is among a few celebs who is known for making bold fashion choices. The actor carried this look at one of the events today in Hyderabad. The actor has reportedly invested in a company of environment-friendly electric vehicle. Captioning the image VD wrote, "Betting on Electric." VD's latest look is styled by Harmann Kaur.

Take a look:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen opposite Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday in their upcoming film, Fighter. The film is being directed and produced by Puri Jagannadh, and will be releasing in all the languages. The Hindi version of the film is being backed by 's Dharma Productions.

He has also teamed up with top director Sukumar for their upcoming film that had been the talk of the town since a very long time. The Arjun Reddy star had taken to Twitter last month and made an official announcement about his next project with Sukumar.

He wrote, "Sukumar - Vijay Deverakonda..The actor in me is super excited ...The audience in me is celebrating! We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr...Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :)."

