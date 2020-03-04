Vijay Deverakonda looks suave in this unseen PHOTO from the sets of one of his films

Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper as he sits and relaxes on the sets of one of his films. Check out the rare and unseen picture of the Fighter actor.

Vijay Deverakonda has been making a lot of headlines for the past few months and for all good reasons. The Arjun Reddy star has now become a heartthrob of not only the South film industry but also Bollywood. Apart from displaying his acting prowess in movies, Vijay is known for his good looks and suave personality with which he can make the ladies go weak on their knees. Moreover, the actor is currently having a good run in his career.

While scrolling through numerous feeds on Instagram, we have come across an unseen picture of the Dear Comrade actor. It is probably clicked on the sets of one of his movies. Vijay can be seen relaxing on a chair while looking the other way in the picture. The World Famous Lover actor looks dapper in a pink t-shirt teamed up with a light blue denim shirt and a pair of white shorts. He matches his outfit with a pair of white casual shoes.

Check out the picture of Vijay Deverakonda below:

On the professional front, the South actor will be collaborating with Bollywood actress Ananya Panday for the first time in Fighter. The pan Indian movie has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh who is accredited with masterpieces like Chirutha, Golimaar, iSmart Shankar and many others. The Hindi version of Fighter will be presented by filmmaker . The romantic entertainer is one of the most talked-about projects of the year.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda hugs Ananya Panday in a candid moment as they set off on a jetty)

Credits :Instagram

Read More