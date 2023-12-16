Vijay Deverakonda looks uber cool as he stops for ‘quick dinner’ in New York; PHOTO
Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram to share a picture from his dinner in New York with the caption ‘Quick dinner - NY!’.
Vijay Deverakonda is undeniably one of the most popular faces in Telugu cinema at present, and he is known to have quite a busy schedule. The Kushi actor is also known to love traveling, be it for work purposes or for vacations.
The NOTA actor is also known to have an active online presence, often taking to social media to give fans a little sneak peek into his adventures. In the latest update, Vijay Deverakonda has taken to his Instagram to share a picture of himself having dinner in New York. The actor was seen wearing a white t-shirt, which he paired with a brown long coat.
Check out his story below:
Vijay Deverakonda on the work front
Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film was helmed by Shiva Nirvana and featured an ensemble cast including Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Rohini, Murali Sharma, and many more in prominent roles. The film also featured music by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame. The film received highly positive reviews upon release, with fans and critics praising the story, performances and music in particular.
The actor will next be seen in Parasuram’s upcoming film titled Family Star. The film features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role alongside Vijay Deverakonda and also has Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh in prominent roles. The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music for the film has been composed by Gopi Sundar, while KU Mohanan cranks the camera for the film.
Vijay Deverakonda is also slated to appear in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12. It is understood that the film will feature Rashmika Mandanna, Keshav Deepak and Manikanta Varanasi in prominent roles. It is also learned that the music for the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while Girish Gangadharan will take care of the cinematography. However, official confirmation regarding this is awaited.
