Vijay Deverakonda looks uber cool as he steps out of gym in a comfy tee and facemask; See PHOTOS

As the nation is slowly limping back to normalcy after the lockdown for COVID 19, several relaxations were imposed in the lockdown rules and the government had announced that gyms can be opened. Vijay Deverakonda, who was spotted outside only when he was spreading awareness for COVID 19, was spotted this evening in a comfy grey tee as he stepped out of his gym after a workout session. In the photos, Vijay was seen wearing facemask as a precautionary.

He was spotted with a headband and cool track pants with sports shoes. Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Fighter directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Fighter also stars Ananya Panday as the leading lady. For his role in the film, Vijay underwent mixed martial arts classes. It is being reported that Vijay will be sported in six-pack abs. The film was expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020 release. However, the makers will make an official release date after things settle down.

He was last seen in last seen in World Famous Lover, which was tanked at Box Office. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, World Famous Lover had four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by KA Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film.

