Vijay Deverakonda LOVES his Gucci sliders: All the times the actor showed how to sport it with any outfit

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the actors who likes to repeat his outfits or footwear. He is literally obsessed with his Gucci chappal that he has worn multiple times with different outfits.
29544 reads Mumbai
Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has earned a huge fan following with his strong onscreen personality, no-nonsense attitude and on-point fashion game. The Arjun Reddy actor knows how to turn heads with his charm and unconventional style game. From wearing lungi with a formal shirt at a promotional event to acing purple suit, Vijay Deverakonda is one of the few actors who can carry any quirky look with confidence. There is no denying he has found a fan base all across the country with girls swooning over his style. 

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, his stylist Shravya Varma revealed the secret and how she works on Vijay's outfits for every event. "I definitely do a lot of research in bringing things to him that is not very common or easily spotted on other actors here," Shravya had revealed. Well, he is also one of the actors who likes to repeat his outfits or footwear. He is literally obsessed with his Gucci chappal that he has worn multiple times with different outfits. 

At one of the launch events for his upcoming film, Vijay Deverakonda picked Kunal Rawal designer ethnic outfit that he paired with Gucci slippers and a wristwatch. His messy hair and signature beard rounded up his look. Let's take a look at times when he made better use of his Rs 45, 000 Gucci slides at different occasions. 

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's Gucci slides to Allu Arjun's Ferragamo: 5 CLASSIEST shoes actors swear by to look dapper 

Post his photoshoot in Mumbai with Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda was spotted at Manish Malhotra's house. The actor made a statement wearing the same sliders again. He looked comfortable yet stylish! 

The Dear Comrade star was spotted wearing this edgy pair of chappals at the airport and proved that comfort is key. The heartthrob showed how to sport this Double G logo chappal with any outfit. 

For the promotional event of his film, VD ditched fancy shoes and instead chose to wear this pair of chappals that look classy on any attire. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

