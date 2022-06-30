Vijay Deverakonda makes a female fan emotional, meets & hugs her as she shows his portrait tattoo; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda, the heartthrob of the South, enjoys a huge female fan following and there's no m denying about it. The actor has now made a female's fan day as he personally met her, hugged and also saw the special tattoo she got for him. He also consoled her as got emotional seeing him. The female fan was in total disbelief that she finally gets to meet her favourite star. The Liger star is winning hearts on the internet for his kind gesture towards his fan.

Going by the video, looks like Vijay Deverakonda already knew that the female fan got a special tattoo of him on his back and decided to make her happy by meeting personally. The fan was filled with happiness and shock seeing the star. The actor greeted, hugged, acknowledged her tattoo, and also took a few selfies with the female fan.

The video of Vijay Deverakonda meeting the female fan and making her day memorable has surfaced on Twitter. It is currently going viral on social media. Well, it is not the first time Vijay has made his fans happy in such way. He likes to keep his fan close to him and has always obliged to their requests.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Liger opposite Ananya Panday. Liger is backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Also, legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in the Indian film industry with Liger. After this, he is yet again teaming up with the duo, Puri Jagannadh and Charmee Kaur for another pan Indian film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is roped in as the female lead of the film. The film recently went on floors with a formal pooja.

The actor is also busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu romantic film Kushi with Samantha in Kashmir. Directed by Shiva Nirvana.