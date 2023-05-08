Vijay Deverakonda makes ice creams, clicks pics with fans at pre-birthday celebrations in Hyderabad

Vijay Deverakonda's birthday celebrations have already begun. Yes, the actor, who is turning a year older on May 9, celebrated his pre-birthday with his fans in Hyderabad. He made delicious ice creams and fed his fans in the scorching heat. The actor looked handsome in smart casuals at the special event.

The Liger actor was mobbed by fans, who came to join in his birthday celebrations and get a glimpse of him. He also posed with a few fans after making ice cream with his own hands and serving them. For the special day with his fans, VD made sure to look handsome as always. Vijay Deverakonda opted for a white and black die-tye t-shirt paired up with white trousers. His natural smile and good looks made him stand out as always.

Vijay Deverakonda is turning 34 years old, tomorrow, May 9. The actor's fans have already begun celebrations and countdown for his birthday. In fact, major updates about his upcoming films are also expected to be released tomorrow.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's pre-birthday celebrations pics here:

Upcoming films

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in the upcoming romantic film Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Shiva Nirvana directorial is one of the most anticipated and awaited films. On the occasion of his birthday, the first single of the film is expected to be released tomorrow. The promo video of the first romantic track, Naa Rojaa Nuvee was released on Sunday. The film revolves around an unconventional love story. Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya are part of the film in significant roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab is a music composer. The film will have a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on September 1.

After this, he announced his next with director Gautam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame. The project, which has been tentatively titled VD 12, features Sreeleela as the female lead. The yet-to-be-titled film went on floors recently.



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Kushi schedule is all about 'shooting all night and partying all day'; PIC