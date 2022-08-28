Vijay Deverakonda meets film executive Manoj Desai: Latter says, 'I’ve only said sorry to 2 actors...'

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda met the senior film executive Manoj Desai at Maratha Mandir Cinema, Mumbai. He traveled to the maximum city to clear the air after a misunderstood statement went viral.

Refreshing your memory, Vijay Deverakonda was quoted saying "kaun rokenge dekh lenge" translated to, "who will stop, we will see" amid the boycott trend for his last release Liger. Manoj Desai criticized the Arjun Reddy actor for the remark and called him "arrogant".

Touched by VD's visit to him, the film executive got emotional and shared a video stating, “He is a really very nice guy, down to earth, I will keep loving him always. He has got a bright future and I promise hereby, I will take all his pictures. I wish him all the best. When I met Vijay I realised he thinks about the entire team of his films” says veteran theatre owner Manoj Desai. He further added, “I’ve only said sorry to 2 actors - Amitabh Bachchan & now Vijay Deverakonda."

During the interaction, Vijay Deverakonda further clarified that he makes films for the audience and he has emerged from them only. The actor also mentioned that there is a group of people who always raise their voices to boycott the film, but it’s not that they are just boycotting the actors, it’s about the whole team who is working on the film.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda's irresistible physique as he goes shirtless for a video deserves your attention