Vijay Deverakonda nails denim on denim look; Shares a video enjoying a dartboard game on his Europe trip

Vijay Deverakonda shared a video of him enjoying a dart game during his Europe trip and he is looking every bit stylish.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is known for his bold style statement. The actor never fails to grab our attention with his quirky fashion choices and once again, he nails the denim on denim look in his latest video from Europe trip. The Tollywood heartthrob shared a video of him enjoying a dart game during his Europe trip and he is looking every bit stylish. One can see in the video, VD flaunting his swag as he hits the bullseye with an axe. Interestingly, he smiles and proudly stands next to the dartboard and soon, 'The benevolent fun dictator' flashes on the screen.

This video goes viral after Vijay Deverakonda received hate comments on social media for his recent statements in favour of dictatorship. Sharing his opinion on politics, VD, during an interview with Film Companion had said, “I won’t stand in an election where people would vote for alcohol and money... I’d like to be [a] dictator. I think that’s the way you can make change[s]. Like ‘just shut up, I’m having good intention[s], you don’t know what is good for you maybe but stick to this and five, ten years down the line it’s going to pay off’. I think somewhere, dictatorship is the right way, but you need to have a good guy."

VD's dartboard game video comes after his take on politics hit the headlines. Check out the video below:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in Puri Jagannadh's Fighter. The film stars Ananya Panday in the female lead role.

The Geetha Govindham has also teamed up with director Sukumar for a project. The shooting of the film will go on floors next year.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda opens up about the country's election system; Says he's got no patience for politics

Credits :Twitter

