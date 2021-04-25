Vijay Deverakonda is obsessed with his white gym hoodie and these PHOTOS are proof

Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to train himself to perfection for his role in the upcoming film, Liger.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is one of the few actors down South who loves pushing the style envelope, be it on or off-screen. From wearing a purple suit to flaunting his cool side out in quirky print co-ord sets, VD never fails to grab our attention with his fashion choices. He has got a very carefree sense of style, like wearing lungi with a shirt on his casual day out. He likes experimenting and his stylists leave no stone unturned to make the most of it. He’s done it all when it comes to fashion.

However, the Dear Comrade star also believes in dressing up according to his mood. His outfits speak volume about his mood for the day. These days, Vijay Deverakonda is getting spotted a lot by the paps outside the gym. The Tollywood star is leaving no stone unturned to train himself to perfection for his role in the upcoming film, Liger. Going by his latest gym photos, VD is clearly obsessed with his white gym hoodie. The actor is seen wearing it almost every day to the gym and it seems to be his favourite one.

On the work front, VD will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film titled, Liger. The film stars Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday in the female lead role. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on September 9, 2021.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×