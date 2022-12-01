Vijay Deverakonda on ED interrogation over Liger's illegal funding: Popularity comes with difficulties

Speaking to the media after being grilled by ED for 12, Vijay Deverakonda said, "I gave few answers to the questions asked by the ED officials. They have done their job. The popularity that comes with the love also shows some difficulties. This is an experience in life though. They did not tell me to come again."

Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur's pan Indian Liger, which tanked at the box office, has landed in trouble with a money laundering case. On Thursday, the actor was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for 12 hours over the investment for his film, Liger. After the interrogation, he spoke to the media and said as a duty he came because the officials called that's it.

Watch Vijay Deverakonda address the media after ED interrogation over Liger's funding

A few days ago, director Puri Jagannadh, and producer Charmme Kaur were questioned about the source of investment for the film and were grilled by the ED office for several hours.

All about Liger's funding case

The ED officials are questioning the team of Liger over an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act. The officials suspect that many political leaders and companies transferred money invested in the making of Liger.

For unversed, The investigation on Liger's team began when a politician Congress leader Bakka Judson lodged a complaint with the ED in August stating that many politicians had invested money in Liger. He also pointed out that many invested in the film to routing money and turn their black money into white.

Liger

Liger, which was released in August of this year, failed at the box office with poor reviews. The film marked the debut of the actor in Bollywood and was reportedly made on a lavish budget of Rs 100 crores. The film also featured American boxing legend, Mike Tyson, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy and others.

Ever since the colossal failure of Liger, the team has been facing numerous issues. Previously, the distributors of Liger threatened Puri Jagannadh to compensate for their losses.