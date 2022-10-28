Vijay Deverakonda on his memorable visit to the Army camp: If circumstances call for it, I know my unit
Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of his memorable visit to the Army camp in Uri recently, along with a heartfelt note. Take a look.
It seems like Vijay Deverakonda is making the most of his free time from work after the release of his sports drama Liger. The Arjun Reddy actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of sneak peeks from his memorable visit to the Army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. The clip features VD interacting with soldiers and even playing volleyball with them.
The star further tried his hands at shooting during his trip. His post was captioned as, "If circumstances call for it, I know my unit. Khuda ke Bande! I wish you all the best of health and long lives...Jai Hind."
Check out the post below:
Kushi
Meanwhile, after Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the highly-awaited romantic entertainer, Kushi. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the next schedule of the film will start by November this year. A source close to the development revealed, “After the month-long schedule in Kashmir, another 30 days of shoot is left for Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi. They will start shooting for it from November 15. They will be filming in Kerala and Hyderabad, after which they will call it a wrap. For now, the makers are targeting a Summer 2023 release for this romantic-drama. They will finalise on the exact release date soon." Made under the direction of filmmaker Shiva Nirvana, the venture has been produced by Pushpa makers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar.
Jana Gana Mana
In addition to this, Vijay Deverakonda will also lead Puri Jagannadh's pan-India drama, Jana Gana Mana. Radhe Shyam star Pooja Hegde has been roped in as the leading lady of the movie.
