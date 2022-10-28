Vijay Deverakonda on his memorable visit to the Army camp: If circumstances call for it, I know my unit

It seems like Vijay Deverakonda is making the most of his free time from work after the release of his sports drama Liger. The Arjun Reddy actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of sneak peeks from his memorable visit to the Army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. The clip features VD interacting with soldiers and even playing volleyball with them.

The star further tried his hands at shooting during his trip. His post was captioned as, "If circumstances call for it, I know my unit. Khuda ke Bande! I wish you all the best of health and long lives...Jai Hind."