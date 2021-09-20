Vijay Deverakonda: Once with Rs 500 in hand to now being a cinema owner, a remarkable journey of actor

Son of director Govardhan Rao, Vijay Deverakonda has come a long way in his career in a short span. He has made it big in the film industry with interesting progress in his career but it wasn't easy for the young man too. The road to success was definitely not an easy one. During his debut in Ravi Babu’s directorial Nuvvila, VD, at the age of 25, literally didn't have even Rs 500 in his account.

The Geetha Govindham actor, in 2019, had revealed his struggle story. Deverakonda had tweeted, "I was 25. Andhra Bank lo 500 Rs. min balance maintain cheyakapothe lock chesinru account. Dad said settle before 30 - That way you can enjoy your success when you are young and parents are healthy. 4 years later - Forbes Celebrity 100, Forbes 30 under 30. (sic)"

Vijay took a bit of time to prove his caliber. He played a brief role in Sekhar Kammula's Life is Beautiful but this did not help him to get much recognition. It was the 2015 release Yevade Subramanyam, starring Nani, that changed Vijay Deverakonda's career. It was a game-changer film for the Tollywood heartthrob. And then happened Arjun Reddy, which has made him what he is today. And ever since then, there has been no looking back.

Today, VD who dreamt of becoming an actor, owns a multiplex cinema. Sharing the news about the same, the actor yesterday tweeted, "From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema. I share with you all, Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas. The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021."

From dreaming of becoming an Actor to now owning my own Multiplex Cinema I share with you all,

Asian Vijay Deverakonda cinemas The 1st AVD will officially open in Mahbubnagar, from September 24th 2021. https://t.co/rv5l22B16U — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 19, 2021

Vijay Deverakonda is turning a Pan-India star with the upcoming film, Liger. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film stars Bollywood's young actor Ananya Panday. of Dharma Productions is backing the Hindi version of the film.

Also Read: Liger: Vijay Deverakonda is back to the ring; Blood and sweat, he's all in