Vijay Deverakonda is one charming boy in black sweatshirt and custom-made Liger flip-flops; Clicked in Delhi

One of the most charming co-stars in town , Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday have been touring the entire country to promote their much-anticipated sports drama, Liger. The duo recently reached Delhi to talk about their next. The Arjun Reddy star opted for a black sweatshirt and blue denim as his latest promotional attire. He paired it with the ever-famous custom-made Liger flip-flops. Accompanying him, his leading lady looked pretty in blue denim, along with a denim jacket and a crop top.

Vijay Deverakonda got emotional on seeing an overwhelming response from the capital as the team reached for an event in Delhi. Addressing the fans, he said, "Mujhe laga sirf 10 log aayenge mujhe dekhne." VD further sang the famous song, "Ye Dilli hai mere yaar, bas ishq mahobbat pyaar", leaving fans captivated.

Check out the pictures below:

Even before Liger reaches to theatres on the 25th of August this year, the makers have confirmed a sequel to the project. During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Dear Comrade star was asked if there could be a sequel to Liger, to which he said that it is on the cards but it will take some time to materialise.

The cast includes Ramya Krishnan as VD's mother, Ronit Roy as the coach. Additionally, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu will also do key roles in the film, along with Mike Tyson in a special cameo.