Vijay Deverakonda opens up about the country's election system; Says he's got no patience for politics

The popular Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda reportedly spoke about the country's system of election. The actor was reportedly questioned about entering the field of politics. As per news reports, the actor responded by saying that he had no patience for politics. The news reports further go on to add that the actor feels that the country's current election system. The actor further reportedly says that not everyone should be allowed to cast their votes in elections.

The Arjun Reddy star further adds that in a flight only professionals pilots are allowed to fly the planes and not the passengers on board. The actor explains how during elections, the voters are allegedly offered things like, cash and alcohol. The actor who featured in the film World Famous Lover states that he will never run in an election where the voters are offered things like alcohol and cash to vote. As per the news reports the Dear Comrade actor Vijay Deverakonda says that he would rather prefer the dictatorship. The Taxiwala actor will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. This film will also feature Bollywood diva Ananya Panday.

The Telugu actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media profiles. The fans and followers of Vijay Deverakonda are now eagerly looking forward to seeing him on the big screen. The upcoming film Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda in the lead is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh.

Credits :TOI

