Vijay Deverakonda opens up about his love life; Says 'It is no one’s business'

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Vijay Deverakonda's personal life is equally the talk of the town. The actor has been linked up several times with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna, however, the duo has always rubbished the reports.

Vijay Deverakonda is the heartthrob of the Indian film industry. The Telugu star has not only earned a huge fan following down South but is immensely popular among Hindi audience as well. From being a part of 's party to Janhvi Kapoor's favourite star, Vijay Deverakonda has always been in the limelight. However, Vijay's personal life is equally the talk of the town. The actor has been linked up several times with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna, however, the duo has always rubbished the reports.

During a recent interview with Hyderabad Times, Vijay Deverakonda was asked if he has found the love of his life. To this, the Telugu star had a very straightforward answer. He said, "No comments. Even if I was in a relationship, I would definitely keep it a secret. What is the point of telling these things? It is no one’s business. I would tell my parents and my friends too. I will reveal it to the world as well, when it happens, but there is time for it. I don’t want my life to become entertainment."

When the Arjun Reddy star was asked if he would you prefer being a family man or is enjoying the bachelor life, Vijay Deverakonda said that he enjoys bachelor life but there would come a day in his life where he wants to be a family man. He added, "It’s beautiful to have your own people, your own kids and watch them grow."

Well, Vijay Deverakonda's link-up with actresses has always been vastly debated. Clearly, the actor is never going to come in open about his relationship.

Credits :Hyderabad Times

Read More