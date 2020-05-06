Vijay Deverakonda opens up about yellow journalism; REVEALS everyone in Tollywood has been victim of fake news

Talking about fake news and baseless rumours on web portals about celebrities, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about yellow journalism and how it affected Tollywood industry.

For the past couple of days, Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda has been occupying the headlines. It all started when a web portal apparently published a fake piece of news about the actor. Irked by the news, Vijay took to his social media space and expressed his disappointment and anger towards fake news articles on actors and celebrities. This was supported by some big names of Tollywood including Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu to name a few.

ALSO READ | Mahesh Babu comes out in support of Vijay Deverakonda; Says 'I stand by you brother'

Talking to The News Minute, Vijay Deverakonda said during an interview that each and everyone in the Telugu film industry has been a victim of fake news. He was quoted as saying by the web portal, “We have for long let them be, being patient, overlooking, not wanting to waste energy on negative people. And each and everyone in the Telugu film industry has been a victim. Since I put out the video, I have had actors, directors, producers all call me up passionately.” About yellow journalism, he said, "We need to clean up the environment we work in and wake up to everyday. The biggest worrying factor is more journalists are being forced to lower their standards to survive in a market flooded with clickbait fake news".

ALSO READ | WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda is angry as fake news about him circulates; Says 'You're welcome to destroy my image'

On the work front, Vijay’s action movie Fighter with Puri was wrapped up recently. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and Vijay will be seen as a fighter with a stutter. For his role in the film, he underwent mixed martial arts classes. It is being reported that Vijay will be sported in six-pack abs. The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained. He was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover.

ALSO READ | Vijay Deverakonda to Puri Jagannadh on fake news: Know how much sh*t you put up with, now it's time for action

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :The News Minute

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×