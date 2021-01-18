Vijay Deverakonda OPENS UP on his bond with Karan Johar: He has been the warmest host and chillest dude

Vijay Deverakonda, who recently unveiled the first look poster of his pan-India film Liger, has showered heaps of praises on filmmaker Karan Johar. Read on further to know what the Arjun Reddy star has said.

Vijay Deverakonda, one of the most talented actors of Telugu cinema, recently took social media by storm as he announced the title and the first look poster of his much talked about film Liger. While sharing the intriguing poster, the handsome star had written, “Humbly announcing our arrival Pan India! Someone with my background shouldn’t have reached anywhere near here according to the conventions & set Norms. But with sheer madness, passion, hardwork, Here we are! Nation wide madness Guaranteed. For everyone like me, it is ok for all of us to dream big, Believe and make it happen.” Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the upcoming pan-India film will be released in Hindi by .

In an earlier interview with Bombay Times, the Arjun Reddy star spilled the beans on his rapport with KJo and also talked about his experience in Bollywood. While talking about his bond with Karan Johar, Vijay said he has not spent much time in Mumbai and whenever he visits the city it is always for work. He added that each time he visits Mumbai the only constant thing he does is seeing and meeting Karan Johar. He was also quoted saying, “He is my only connect to that part of the world and has been the warmest host and chillest dude.”

Further, sharing his thoughts about the Hindi film industry, the Dear Comrade star pointed out that he does not know about the culture in Bollywood as he has not done a lot of work there. However, he loves to see "how all the (Indian film) industries now know each other, watch each other's work, respect, and admire.

“It’s exciting to see actors and actresses like Shraddha (Kapoor) and Alia (Bhatt) in our films and we are proud to have our films remade and released in Hindi. Collaboration is going next level,” Vijay further said.

On a related note, Liger will be releasing in five languages that of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The forthcoming action drama will mark Ananya Panday’s Telugu debut.

