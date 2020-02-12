Vijay Deverakonda OPENS up on his marriage plans, Says 'I am in love'

Recently, during the promotions of his upcoming film World Famous Lover, the Arjun Reddy star was asked about his marriage plans and confessed about being in love.

South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda's love life has always been the talk of the town. The actor has been linked up a lot of times with his Dear Comrade co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Besides being popular for his powerful roles in the films, Vijay has managed to grab the attention over his love life. Recently, during the promotions of his upcoming film World Famous Lover, the Arjun Reddy star was asked about his marriage plans. The actor revealed that he has no plans to marry anytime soon and that he is super in love with his career.

Yes, Vijay Deverakonda has confessed to being in love but only with his career. The Telugu actor was quoted as saying, "I have a lot of respect for marriage but feel that I am not yet ready for it. As of now, I am in love with my career and have miles to go before I achieve something in my life." Earlier, Vijay Deverakonda was also linked to Niharika Konidela and there were also reports claiming that the two would be tying the knot soon. However, the actor time and again rubbished being in a relationship with anyone.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in romantic flick, World Famous Lover, The film is all set to release on February 14, Valentine's Day 2020. Directed by Kranthi Madhav, the film stars four actresses- Raashi Khanna, Catherine, Izabelle Leite and Aishwarya Rajesh in the female lead roles.

