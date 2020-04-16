Vijay Deverakonda opens up on meeting Police officials; Says. 'I promised them we would cooperate'

Vijay Deverakonda wrote a long note and thanked Police force for guarding people amid Coronavirus outbreak. Read to know more.

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda recently visited Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar's office and interacted with the Police force through a video conference. The Arjun Reddy star thanked police officials for taking care of people in the city to fight the battle against Coronavirus outbreak. The actor stepped out and extended his help by promising to co-operate them. Vijay shared, "They had only one request - please ask our people to co-operate with us. I promised them we would. I want you all to help our doctors, police and government by staying home and staying healthy."

Taking to Facebook, Vijay Deverakonda wrote a long note and thanked Police force for guarding people amid Coronavirus outbreak. He writes, "What I have seen the Police doing for us..They are each doing 12 hour shifts, from the home guards to the commissioners. They are guarding the streets. They are ensuring essential supplies and providers have all what they need. They are doing investigative work, contact tracing and breaking possible infection chains. The 100 helpline is active 24x7 and the stories behind the help being provided are absolutely heart warming. While their families worry about their safety, they are out there doing more than their duties in this fight against one of the greatest wars - Covid-19.

He further wrote, "In view of the extended lockdown I was called upon by the Hyderabad City Police to interact, lift the spirits and bring a smile on the faces of our field officers (constables and home guards are doing the hardest and most demanding jobs).. and I returned with them bringing a smile onto my face, they even made me little advance birthday notes. It was an absolute honour to spend this one hour, chat, discuss and smile with you all. We need our police force to stay strong and healthy and lead us in this battle."

