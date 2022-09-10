Vijay Deverakonda opts for quirky look in printed shorts and sweatshirt as he heads to SIIMA Awards; PICS

Vijay Deverakonda will be attending the grand SIIMA Awards tonight. The actor was clicked at the Bengaluru airport as he head from Hyderabad for the gala night. As always, he managed to steal the attention with his quirky look in printed shorts, sweatshirt, and boots. The outfit seems unmatched but only Vijay can pull it off with such ease. A few hours ago, Allu Arjun was spotted at the Bengaluru airport as he heads for the grand SIIMA Awards 2022. The actor, who loves black, opted for his classic comfy look in the dark colour. On September 10 and 11, the SIIMA award ceremony will take place in Bengaluru. Several South Indian Superstars will attend the lovely night, and the event will be a great celebration with a sizable crowd.

Take a look at the pics here: