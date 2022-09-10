Vijay Deverakonda opts for quirky look in printed shorts and sweatshirt as he heads to SIIMA Awards; PICS
Vijay Deverakonda spotted at Bengaluru airport as he landed in the city for event night of SIIMA Awards
Vijay Deverakonda will be attending the grand SIIMA Awards tonight. The actor was clicked at the Bengaluru airport as he head from Hyderabad for the gala night. As always, he managed to steal the attention with his quirky look in printed shorts, sweatshirt, and boots. The outfit seems unmatched but only Vijay can pull it off with such ease.
A few hours ago, Allu Arjun was spotted at the Bengaluru airport as he heads for the grand SIIMA Awards 2022. The actor, who loves black, opted for his classic comfy look in the dark colour. On September 10 and 11, the SIIMA award ceremony will take place in Bengaluru. Several South Indian Superstars will attend the lovely night, and the event will be a great celebration with a sizable crowd.
Take a look at the pics here:
Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger and was released in theatres on August 25, 2022, in five languages. The film ended up as a disaster at the box office. Post the debacle of Liger, there have been rumours that Vijay Deverakonda's next with Puri Jagannadh titled Jana Gana Mana is off the cards. Speculations are rife that Jana Gana Mana has been shelved because of the Liger's debacle. While the rumors took the internet by storm, now the producer Charmme Kaur reacted to the rumors and said 'RIP'
Jana Gana Mana is a fictional film and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the role of an army officer in the film. Pooja Hegde is the female lead. Jana Gana Mana will be produced by Charmme Kaur, Vamshi Paidipally, and Puri Jagannadh. The action entertainer is a mass entertainer set for theatrical release on August 3, 2022.