Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun: Which Tollywood star will make perfect on screen pair with Deepika Padukone?

Very rarely, we get to see Bollywood stars romancing South stars on screens. The most recent example is when media reports suggested that will be seen as the female lead in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. While the film has a huge ensemble of star cast including Jr NTR and Ram Charan, when Alia Bhatt’s name as female lead made the rounds, it got the fans excited. If were to make her Tollywood starring, who would you want her to be paired up with? Allu Arjun or Vijay Deverakonda?

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda’s action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and it will have Vijay as a fighter. Hearsay has that he underwent training for martial arts. It is being reported that Vijay will be seen in six-pack abs. The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained. He was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover.

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. He will be seen next in Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The shooting of Allu Arjun’s portion for the film was started in the first week of February and it was halted owing to the COVID-19 situation. Hearsay has that the film will be based on sandalwood mafia of Seshachalam. Produced by Maithree Movie Makers, the film will have Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady.

Take this poll and let us know which actor would make the best on screen pair for Deepika Padukone. Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun?

