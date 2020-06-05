  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun: Which Tollywood star will make perfect on screen pair with Deepika Padukone?

Take this poll and let us know which actor would make the best on screen pair for Deepika Padukne. Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun?
11512 reads Mumbai Updated: June 5, 2020 04:41 pm
Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun: Which Tollywood star will make perfect on screen pair with Deepika Padukone?Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun: Which Tollywood star will make perfect on screen pair with Deepika Padukone?Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun: Which Tollywood star will make perfect on screen pair with Deepika Padukone?
  • 6
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Very rarely, we get to see Bollywood stars romancing South stars on screens. The most recent example is when media reports suggested that Alia Bhatt will be seen as the female lead in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. While the film has a huge ensemble of star cast including Jr NTR and Ram Charan, when Alia Bhatt’s name as female lead made the rounds, it got the fans excited. If Deepika Padukone were to make her Tollywood starring, who would you want her to be paired up with? Allu Arjun or Vijay Deverakonda?

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda’s action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and it will have Vijay as a fighter. Hearsay has that he underwent training for martial arts. It is being reported that Vijay will be seen in six-pack abs. The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained. He was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover.

Also Read: Not Vijay Deverakonda, THIS actor was the first choice of World Famous Lover’s makers as lead actor

Allu Arjun, on the other hand, was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo. He will be seen next in Sukumar directorial Pushpa. The shooting of Allu Arjun’s portion for the film was started in the first week of February and it was halted owing to the COVID-19 situation. Hearsay has that the film will be based on sandalwood mafia of Seshachalam. Produced by Maithree Movie Makers, the film will have Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. 

Take this poll and let us know which actor would make the best on screen pair for Deepika Padukone. Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun?

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Allu Arjun

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

None

Anonymous 25 minutes ago

Both of them are short

Anonymous 28 minutes ago

allu arjun ❤

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

MaheshBabu

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

Prabhas

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement