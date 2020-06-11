  1. Home
Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun: Who rocked the rugged heavy beard and long hair quarantine look better?

Tollywood celebs Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda, who are known for their unconventional style statements have grabbed our attention on their quarantine looks.
It is great to see how Bollywood and South Indian celebrities are flaunting their quarantine looks on social media. The celebs are seen flaunting their grey hair, their comfy sweatpants and t-shirt looks while self-quarantined due to COVID-19 outbreak. This only proves that celebrities look just like everyone else when at home. Many male celebrities are seen enjoying their rugged heavy beard and long hair quarantine look. Even while they may have an option of fixing overgrown roots, the actors are loving it to keep everything natural. Tollywood celebs Allu Arjun and Vijay Deverakonda, who are known for their unconventional style statements have grabbed our attention on their quarantine looks. 

These two Tollywood stars not only decided to embrace their natural looks but also shared them on social media. Vijay, who is gearing up for his next film Fighter, shared a couple of photos and also shot a video in his natural long tresses. On the other hand, Allu Arjun too seems to be enjoying this new avatar. Visiting their respective celebrity hairdresser, or even a quick stop by their favourite salon is clearly out of the question. Well, weeks of self-isolation turned into months, and the transformation in each is evident. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

According to you, who rocked the rugged heavy beard and long hair quarantine look better? Vijay Deverakonda or Allu Arjun?  Vote below and share your thoughts in the comment section below. 

