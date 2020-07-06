Vijay Deverakonda is overjoyed as he introduces his pet dog Storm to his fans; See Pics

The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda shared happy photos alongside his pet named Storm on his Instagram account. The fans of the Geetha Govindam actor were delighted to see the latest addition in the Deverakonda family.

The south star Vijay Deverakonda is ecstatic as he shared the pictures of his pet dog named Storm Deverakonda to the world. The Arjun Reddy actor shared happy photos alongside his pet on his Instagram account. The Dear Comrade actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans of the Geetha Govindam actor were delighted to see the latest addition in the Deverakonda family. The south actor is all smiles in the pictures shared by him along with his pet Storm on his Instagram account. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter.

The southern drama, Fighter will also feature, Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday in the lead. The south flick is helmed by ace south film director Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his super hit film iSmart Shankar with Ram Pothineni in the lead. Now, all eyes are on Fighter as Vijay Deverakonda's film World Famous Lover failed to create any magic on the big screen. The fans and followers of the actor have a lot of expectations from the south film and the lead star. The actor who shot to massive success after his film Arjun Reddy, will be seen in a challenging role in the upcoming Puri Jagannadh directorial.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's photos

Some time back, photos from the sets of Fighter had gone viral on the internet. The fans of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday shared the photos on their social media accounts. The photos see the lead actors riding a bike in Mumbai. Both the actors looked very sleek in the respective outfits.

